Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 65,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 26,220 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,604. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $171.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.