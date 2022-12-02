Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Spirit Airlines Call Options (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,292 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,519 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,710 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 695,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

