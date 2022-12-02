Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

