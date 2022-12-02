Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

