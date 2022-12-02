Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74. 8,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 512,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $863.89 million, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

