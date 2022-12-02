Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 13,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 163,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 217,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 214,550 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

