Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after acquiring an additional 469,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.20 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

