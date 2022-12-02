Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 86.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

