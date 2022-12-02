Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

