Stansberry Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

