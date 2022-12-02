Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.