Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.27 and a 12 month high of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

