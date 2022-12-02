Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Down 2.7 %

SPLK opened at $89.03 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

