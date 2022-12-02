Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $111.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,529 shares of company stock valued at $262,870 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

