Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $586.78

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 586.78 ($7.02) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($7.39). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 617.40 ($7.39), with a volume of 14,814,954 shares changing hands.

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.23) target price on Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815 ($9.75).

The firm has a market cap of £17.12 billion and a PE ratio of 915.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 565.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 586.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

