SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SQZ. Bank of America downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Down 29.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.36. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.