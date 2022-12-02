Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.17

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.17 and traded as low as C$46.02. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.03, with a volume of 46,262 shares changing hands.

Sprott Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

