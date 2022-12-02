Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Richard I. Gilchrist Buys 6,000 Shares

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.94.
Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,698,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.
