Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $14,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

