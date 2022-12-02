Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY remained flat at $15.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Spectris has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

