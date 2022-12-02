Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

