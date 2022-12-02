SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $47,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.