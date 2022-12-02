SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,318,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,912,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 606,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.54. 120,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,337. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

