SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SPAR Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 6,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,392. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

