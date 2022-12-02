S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $393.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.44.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $362.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.00 and its 200-day moving average is $342.13.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 164.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.