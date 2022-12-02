Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 90,997 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,997 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for 3.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Lazard were worth $168,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,118,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

