Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 85,463 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,463 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 2.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 3.38% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $123,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,061,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.62. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $182.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

