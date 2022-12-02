Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578,903 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 8.48% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $99,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 79,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

