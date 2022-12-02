Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Acquires 1,230 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 593,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

