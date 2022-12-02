South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,677,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,537,000 after buying an additional 298,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,562,000 after buying an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,763,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,939,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

