Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $7.02 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. 15,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $118.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

