Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Proterra worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Proterra by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Proterra by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Proterra by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

PTRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 9,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

