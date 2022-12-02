Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 347,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 372,127 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $161,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 192,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

