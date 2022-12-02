Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 860,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982,464. The firm has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

