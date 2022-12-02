Soros Fund Management LLC Has $33.28 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. 11,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,930. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

