Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,290. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

