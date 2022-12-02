Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,009 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.62. 292,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,616,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

