Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Solaris Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 6,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.