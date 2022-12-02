SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

