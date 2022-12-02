SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
SoftBank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank (SOBKY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.