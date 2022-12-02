Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.79. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Stories

