Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $196.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.74. 6,867,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,733. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $15,489,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.