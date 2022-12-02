SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 7.3%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 96,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,712,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Rowe raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SNDL by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SNDL by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 73,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

