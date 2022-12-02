SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 7.3%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 96,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,712,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Rowe raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.63.
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
