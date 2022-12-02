Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$762.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $431,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

