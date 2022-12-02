Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $41.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

