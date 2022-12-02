Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Smart Sand Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.87 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

