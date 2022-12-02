Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 465,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,363. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

