Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sixt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sixt Price Performance

SIXGF remained flat at $122.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

