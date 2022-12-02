Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
