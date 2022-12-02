Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

