Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 40,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 111,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

