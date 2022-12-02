Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.04. 812,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

