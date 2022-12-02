SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Down 4.7%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 33,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,187,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

